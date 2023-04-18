Govt must try killings in military during Zia's regime, BNP-Jamaat's arson terrorism: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government must hold the trials of the mass killings of military officials during the regime of military dictator Ziaur Rahman and the arson terrorism sponsored by the BNP-Jamaat alliance from 2013 to 2015.



"I have no word to console you. I am one of you as I heard one day that I have nothing (after the assassination of her parents and brothers)... (some) culprits had already got punishment, (some) are getting it and (the remaining others) will face the music," she said.



The prime minister was exchanging Eid greetings with family members of military officers and soldiers killed during the regime of military dictator Ziaur Rahman, family members of the persons killed and injured in the arson terrorism by the BNP-Jamaat clique from 2013 to 2015 and the traders and shop owners affected in a recent devastating fire at Bangabazar Market at her official Ganabhaban residence .



The prime minister said she had invited those who have lost their near and dear ones like her to exchange views and greetings ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr, assuring all of standing beside them in their needs.



"I will stay beside you with my ability," she said.



The prime minister said the people had forgotten what the military dictator Ziaur Rahman did during his regime, adding that Zia had first killed the Father of the Nation on August 15 in 1975 and then killed four national leaders in jail on November 3 the same year.



Zia later on killed many military officials committing coups one after another, she added.

The military officials who were killed by Ziaur Rahman even did not know what were their faults, she said, adding Zia not only killed military officials, but also killed thousands of Awami League leaders and activists.



The prime minister said she had to witness the judges feeling embarrassed to hold the trial in the 15 August 1975 murder case.



About the arson terrorism by the BNP-Jamaat men from 2013 to 2015 in the name of movement to topple the government, she said she doesn't know how people can burn humans to death alive.



"They (BNP-Jamaat) never want the people of the country to be in a good condition," she said.

About recent fire incidents in the capital city one after another, the prime minister said she suspects that the BNP-Jamaat alliance might have been involved in the misdeed as they did that in the past in different forms.



The prime minister mentioned that her father has liberated the country to bring smiles on the faces of the distressed people, saying, "I am working for the same cause."

Nur Nahar Begum, wife of Sergeant Delwar Hossain of Bangladesh Air Force, who was hanged to death in a farcical military trial by military dictator Ziaur Rahman, described how inhumanly her husband was killed and how he was buried in a mass grave in Azimpur Graveyard.



"No one wanted to hear anything about our pain in the last 46 years. But, you gave us a patient hearing about our pain as you can realise how we feel inside as you have lost your parents and brothers," she said.



Nur Nahar demanded immediate trial of her husband's killing in her lifetime as she is now 72 years old, saying, "All the people across the globe would know what Ziaur Rahman had done."



She also demanded building a memorial monument at the place of mass graves of the military officials killed during the regime of military dictator Ziaur Rahman.



The prime minister burst into tears hearing the painful description of Nur Nahar Begum.



Maksuda Parvin, daughter of Sergeant Morshedul Alam of the air force, who was killed in the so-called military trial by Ziaur Rahman, cried for the trial of Ziaur Rahman for killing her father and wanted assurance from the prime minister by keeping the premier's hands on her head.



At one stage, the prime minister went to Maksuda and put her hands on Maksuda's head and held her closely in her arms.



Sub-inspector Mokbul Hossain said he had lost his two wrists in the firebomb attacks by the BNP-Jamaat men while he was performing duties at Shahebbazar area under Boalia Police Station in Rajshahi in 2013.



"I have lost my wrists after one and a half months of joining the police service. I cannot fondle my children with my hands and I have no answer when my children ask 'where are your hands (wrists)'? I demand immediate trial," he said.



Salahuddin Bhuiyan whose face and hands were badly burnt in the fire bomb attacks by the BNP-Jamaat men in a passenger bus in Jatrabari area on his way back home from Elephant Road area upon completion of his job at a shop, demanded immediate trial of the culprits.



AL Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap moderated the function.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan were present on the dais.



Two separate video clips on the mass killings committed during the regime of military dictator Ziaur Rahman in the name of so-called court martial and killing and injuring people by the arson terrorism by the BNP-Jamaat clique from 2013 to 2015 in the name of movement, were screened at the function.