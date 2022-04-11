Govt mulls loan forgiveness for affected haor farmers 

The government is considering forgiving loans taken by farmers in Sunamganj district, who lost their crops in the recent flash floods there.

"We don't know how much crop has been damaged in the recent floods. The agriculture ministry is working on ascertaining the actual damage and we will take initiative to free farmers from their debt burden," Zaheed Farooque, state minister for the water resources ministry, said at a press conference on Monday at the secretariat.

Flash flooding caused by an onrush of water from upstream, inundated Boro paddy on 5,000 hectares of land in 14 haors of Sunamganj, which may have damaged crops worth as much as Tk100 crore.

According to the local agriculture office, Boro production is likely to be 20,000 tons less this season.

Zaheed Farooque said Sunamganj district experienced heavy rainfall of 1209 mm between 1 April and 6 April resulting in some embankments being damaged by excessive water pressure.

"We have identified the points and formed a six-member committee to determine the specific reasons for the damage to the embankments," he said.

"We were ready to tackle the flood water but we could not finish the work in time due to waterlogging in some areas. The work was supposed to start in December but we started it in January," said Zaheed Farooque, adding that in the meantime bout 90% of the work has been completed.

He also said they have undertaken several programs with a Tk494 crore ongoing project, to tackle flooding in Sunamganj district. Another project to excavate canals and river dredging is waiting for government approval, he added.

AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem, deputy minister for water resources, said the ministry has every project under strict supervision.

"We will not tolerate any corruption in constructing dams in the haors," he added.

According to the Sunamganj DAE office, Boro paddy has been planted on 2,22,605 hectares of land in the district this season. Paddy production target has been set at 13,50,220 tons.

As many as 4,900 hectares of crop land in different haors were under water in the district till Friday evening. The highest crop loss was in Dirai as paddy on 3500 hectares of land in this upazila has been inundated.

Another 965 hectares in Dharmapasha, 200 hectares in Shalla, 100 hectares in Sadar upazila, 20 hectares in Doarabazar upazila, 85 hectares in Tahirpur and 30 hectares in Chhatak upazila have also gone under in the floods.