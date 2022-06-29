Govt mulls banning bikes on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga highway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 June, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 07:16 pm

Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

After Padma Bridge, the government is going to ban motorcycles on Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway.

"The Roads and Highways Department (RHD) has sent a letter to the government regarding the ban on motorcycles," AKM Manir Hossain Pathan, chief engineer of RHD said while replying to a query of the journalists following a signing ceremony today (29 June).

However, the decision will be finalised following a discussion with the stakeholders, he added.

Two people have been killed in a motorcycle accident on the Padma Bridge on the first day of opening for traffic.

Following the incident, the Bridges Division banned motorcycles from plying on Padma Bridge from 27 June until further notice.

