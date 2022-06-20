Govt mobilises all resources to mitigate flood miseries: PM

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said her government has mobilised enough resources to tackle the ongoing flood fury and reduce sufferings of the affected people.

"This time the fury (of the flood) is little bit intense. It may continue for sometime, may stay till September," she told Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito who called on her at her Sangsad Bhaban office.

PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the call-on.

The PM said that the government is mobilising everything to reduce the sufferings of the people in the flood affected areas.

"We have to live with the nature, we are mobilising our resources to provide all types of assistance to the flood victims," she said.

PM Hasina said that since the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971 Japan has been giving support in various fields of development.

She also mentioned that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the great admirer of Japan for its huge socioeconomic and technological development.

Talking about the democratic process of the country, she said that it was confined to the cantonment for long time.

"Overtly or covertly they (military rulers) ruled. From there we have restored the democracy," she said.

She also said that press in the country is free. There are 33 TV channels  operating in Bangladesh.

"Before that only state-run Bangladesh Television was functioning," she said.

Regarding the Padma Bridge, she said that she first laid the foundation stone of the bridge on 4 July, 2001. Later the works did not progress until her AL government returned to power to complete the construction.

The prime minister said that her government wanted to develop Cox's Bazar for tourism as it has the longest natural sea beach in the world.

Ambassador Naoki Ito invited the PM to his country saying that Japan will be happy if she can pay a visit sometime in November this year.

He also said that Japan will continue to extend its support to Bangladesh's development works.

In this connection, the ambassador said that he is eagerly waiting for the inauguration of Metro Rail.

He also mentioned that hopefully, Japanese companies will start work in the Araihazar special economic zone from next year.

Referring to World Refugee Day being observed today he said, Japan wants an early repatriation of the Rohingya refugees.

He said that Bangladeshi products got 98% duty free quota free access in Japan.

Hasina, in this connection said that said that the government has provided better facilities for Rohingyas in Bhashanchar.

The ambassador handed over a photo album titled, A visit to Japan by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1973, which was published on the occasion of the 50 years of diplomatic ties with Japan.

Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus was present in the meeting.

