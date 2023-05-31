Govt making every effort to keep country's economy vibrant, PM tells JS

Bangladesh

BSS
31 May, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 10:14 pm

Related News

Govt making every effort to keep country's economy vibrant, PM tells JS

BSS
31 May, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 10:14 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday told parliament that the government is making all sorts of effort to keep the country's wheels of economy running despite the economic recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war.

"The government is making every effort to keep the country's economy vibrant despite the economic recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war," she said in the House while responding to a tabled question of ruling party lawmaker MA Latif from Chattogram at the prime minister's question-answer session.

She said the government has been able to quickly bring the country's economy back to the pre-coronavirus high growth trend by dealing with the recession, inflation and instability in the global economy due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, which impacted negatively to the country's economy.

"Despite the severe Covid-19 crisis, our growth in the financial year 2019-20 was 3.45%, the highest in the world for that period," she added.

As a result of the various steps taken by the government to boost the economy, the GDP growth in the financial year 2020-21 has increased by 6.94%, said Sheikh Hasina, adding, "It further increased to 7.10% in FY2021-22."

At this time, she highlighted various measures taken by the government to keep the economy of the government alive.

These are included government expenditure rationalization, social protection, subsidies in electricity, energy and agriculture sectors, export incentives, increase in remittance flows, monetary policy etc.

Replying to the query of Jatiya Party lawmaker Syed Abu Hossain, elected from Dhaka, the Prime Minister highlighted the various steps taken by the government to control the prices of daily commodities and said that as a result of the government's activities, it has been possible to control the prices of daily necessities and the poor people are being benefited from it.

Answering to another question of Jatiya Party lawmaker elected from Pirojpur, Rustam Ali Farazi, the head of government said that it will be possible to start rail traffic on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga section of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project by September 2023 and the Jashore section from June 2024.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

2h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

13h | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

4h | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

5h | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria