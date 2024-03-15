Govt making all-out efforts to free MV Abdullah crew at earliest: Foreign minister

The government is making every effort to free Bangladeshi flagged cargo ship MV Abdullah's crew, who are being held hostage by pirates on the coast of Somalia, at the earliest, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (15 March). 

Hasan, also the joint general secretary of the Awami League, made the remarks in response to a query while addressing reporters after a meeting commemorating the late local Awami League leaders at Advocate Nuruchchafa Talukdar Auditorium at Rangunia municipality of Chattogram.

However, when asked what steps are being taken, he refused to provide any details.

"We don't want to say what process we are going through, as it is not a matter for public disclosure. Our efforts are to free both the sailors and the ship as soon as possible," he said.

Referring to previous instances of ships being hijacked by pirates, the minister said, "You all know that another ship of the same company [KSRM Group] was hijacked a few years ago in 2010. It took 100 days to free it.

"We are not lacking in effort. We are making efforts in various ways. We hope to be able to rescue the ships and sailors completely as we did in the past."

MV Abdullah, owned by SR Shipping of KSRM Group, got hijacked by Somali pirates last week while carrying coal from Mozambique's Maputo port to Al Hamriyah Port in the UAE.

As of Friday, there have been no ransom demands from the pirates. 

"The ship is now anchored about 4 nautical miles off Godob Jiraan coast," Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers Association General Secretary Shakhawat Hossain told The Business Standard at 8pm on Friday.

Godob Jiraan is a town in the northeastern Nugal province of Somalia.

Meanwhile, responding to another question about 149 Myanmar border guards entering Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Hasan said, "Some such citizens of Myanmar have come to our country before.

"We are working to send the latest batch back in the same way we sent the ones who came before them after discussing with Myanmar."

