Govt to make profit from Padma Bridge tolls: Finance minister

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said that the government will make a profit over the construction cost of Padma Bridge from the tolls collected from it.

Moreover, the earnings will allow the government to pay for all the bridge-related maintenance activities as well as implement new development projects, the minister added.

"This will be a win-win situation for both [bridge] users and the government," Kamal furthered virtually following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Thursday.

During today's meeting, the proposal to appoint a joint venture between Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC) and China Major Bridge Engineering Company Limited (MBEC) for the maintenance and toll collection activities of the bridge was also approved.

The government will have to pay some Tk693 crore to KEC and MBEC for five years of operation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the bridge will open to traffic at the end of this year.

The construction progress of the main bridge is at 96.50%.

The premier also called the construction of the Padma Bridge the most challenging in the country's history.

She said her government self-financed the country's largest bridge -- 6.15 kilometres long and 18.10 metres wide. The premier said that the revised budget of the bridge project was Tk30,193.39 crore.