Govt loses Tk561cr in revenues from Ctg Asian Apparels

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
20 April, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 04:08 pm

Picture: Ctg Asian Apparels website
Picture: Ctg Asian Apparels website

Chattogram Asian Apparels Ltd, a subsidiary of Asian Apparels Ltd, has allegedly embezzled Tk561 crore in government revenues by abusing the duty free bond facility afforded to the Ready-Made Garment (RMG) industry.

The Chattogram Customs Bond Commissionerate has found evidence that the company imported raw materials under the duty free facility but did not use a major portion of the imported items for export.

The Commissionerate issued six show-cause notices to the company which cheated the government out of Tk561.24 crore in revenues from 2018 to 2020.

According to their website the Asian Apparels Ltd group has 21 factories, including 18 in the garments section, and five in linkage and other categories.

Mohammed Abdus Salam, the managing director of this industrial group, is currently a director of BGMEA and has served as the first vice president of the previous committee.

According to the Chattogram Custom Bond Commissionerate, Chattogram Asian Apparels Ltd. was licensed on 17 January, 2005, as a 100% export oriented industry in the Nasirabad Industrial Area of Chattogram.

After receiving allegations of the company misappropriating government revenues by abusing the bond facility, the Commissionerate conducted a three-year audit of the company from 1 January, 2018, to 31 December, 2020.

The audit found that Chattogram Asian Apparels imported fabrics and accessories worth Tk7.88 crore in 2018. From there, it used Tk5.01 crore worth of material for exporting finished goods and exported the remaining Tk2.86 crore worth of fabrics and accessories, thus depriving the government of revenue to the tune of Tk227.70 crore.

In a similar manner, the company evaded taxes of Tk279.19 crore and Tk49.31 crore in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Furthermore, it evaded paying another Tk6.52 crore in Value-Added Tax (VAT).

The company has been served a show-cause notice and they sought until June to respond to the notice, a top Commissionerate official told The Business Standard on condition of anonymity.  

This is not the first time allegations of government revenue fraud have surfaced against the group. Earlier, in 2021, ATS Pearl, another subsidiary of Asian Apparels, evaded Tk29 crore in taxes by abusing the bond facility. The Business Standard (TBS) ran a story on the matter on 30 September, 2021, under the headline – ATS Pearl allegedly evades Tk29cr duty abusing bond facility.

The Customs Bond Commissionerate also found evidence against Messrs Panmark Apparels (Pvt) Ltd, another subsidiary of the group, of selling raw materials in the open market. Subsequently Panmark Apparels was fined Tk 37.90 lakh for evading duty. TBS also covered the story on 24 May, 2021 with the headline – Tk37.90 lakh fined for trying to sell bonded goods in the open market.

Responding to the latest allegation, Asian Apparels' Managing Director Abdus Salam said they will respond to the show-cause notice.

"The allegation of evading such a huge amount of duty is not correct," he said, calling the notice  "harassment by the Customs Bond Commissionerate".

