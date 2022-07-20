Govt looking for alternative sources of urea fertiliser: Agri minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
20 July, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 07:41 pm

File photo of Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque
File photo of Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque

Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque said on Wednesday that his ministry is trying to find alternative sources from where the much-needed Urea fertilizer can be purchased.

Razzaque said this after a meeting with Switzerland's Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard at the secretariat.

"It's unfortunate that local production of urea fertiliser has stopped due to gas shortage. But we've already taken some steps to collect urea from alternative sources no matter how much it'll cost," said Razzaque.

The minister added that they are not thinking about any urea crisis yet as the fertiliser is produced by many countries.

"We're trying to make both Jamuna Fertiliser Company Limited and Chittagong Urea Fertiliser Limited operational. The government has to provide gas to activate these two factories," Razzaque added.

Razzaque also said that there is enough stock of fertiliser in the country for the upcoming Boro season.

Mentioning that the price of locally-produced urea fertiliser is Tk19 per kg, the minister said that the price of urea fertiliser is Tk70 to Tk80 per kg globally.

"We're still providing urea to the farmers at Tk16 per kg. No other country can provide urea at this rate, not even India," said Razzaque.

 
 
 

