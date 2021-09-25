Govt lays out conditions for private uni reopening

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 11:11 am

FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has set conditions for on-campus educational activities in private universities which have been closed for more than a year and a half.

Reportedly, the UGC sent an urgent directive to all private universities across the country in this regard on Thursday (23 September).

The private universities will be able to continue in-person educational activities in accordance with the hygiene rules under the supervision of the respective academic councils and syndicates.

According to the notice, broadly two conditions of the grant commission have to be complied with-

First, private universities were given the condition to carry out on-campus educational activities, including in-person examinations and classroom learning etc, if the teachers, students, officials and employees of the institution have at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine or registered vaccine aspirant.

Secondly, students aged 18 years or above who do not possess a National Identity Card (NID) must first register for Covid vaccine under the UGC weblink (https://univac.ugc.gov.bd) using the information of birth registration certificate and then complete the registration on 'Surokkha App' (https://surokkha.gov.bd/), the official national Covid-19 vaccination registration portal.

At present, there are 108 private universities and 51 public universities in the country.

On-campus education in the country has been closed since 17 March last year due to coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, educational institutions from primary to higher secondary level reopened on 12 September.

Medical colleges have also been operating since 13 September.

Currently, the government is working on the process of reopening universities as early as possible.
 

