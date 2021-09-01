Govt to launch app for hotel-motel reservation

The government will launch mobile app for the hotel-motel reservation service of the tourism corporation within a month, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mohammad Mahbub Ali MP said today.

He made the disclosure at a programme organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism at the secretariat.

The state minister, at the programme, inaugurated the online booking service of Bangladesh Tourism Corporation's hotels and motels.

Mahbub Ali said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working sincerely for the development of the tourism industry in Bangladesh.

Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mokammel Hossain was present as the special guest at the programme presided over by Chairman of Bangladesh Tourism Corporation Md Hannan Miah. Senior officials of the ministry and tourism corporation were also present on the occasion.

