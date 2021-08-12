Govt job seekers may get a 21-month extension in age limit, says minister

The ministry of public administration has proposed to increase the maximum age limit to enter government jobs by 21 months from current limit of 30 years due to prolonged academic life caused by Covid-19 restrictions.

The proposal has been sent to the prime minister, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told reporters at the Secretariat on Thursday.

He said, "We have taken several initiatives for people of different classes and professions to make up for the loss caused by corona. A new proposal for government job seekers has been sent to the prime minister. "

"We did the same last year. We relaxed the age limit allowing candidates who turned 30 after March 25 to apply for government jobs."

Farhad also said those who turned 30 on March 25 last year (2020) will also get the benefit.

He said they will get age exemption up to 21 months. It's a big deal. If the Prime Minister approves, we will issue a notification in this regard."

At present the age limit for entry into government service is 30 years, which is 32 years for the children of freedom fighters.

The government increased the age limit by five months in the first phase of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Asked what the government's next strategy would be if the corona infection situation deteriorates further, Farhad," We will consider both strategies. We may impose a lockdown if needed but also brainstorm about how to restrict transmission without enforcing strict restrictions considering the economy and livelihood."