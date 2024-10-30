Govt job age limit: Police foil protesters' bid to march towards Secretariat

Police have dispersed a group of students and job seekers who tried to march towards the Secretariat from Shahabagh protesting the government's decision on raising the age limit for public service to 32 from 30.

The protesters staged sit-in in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh this morning (30 October) and chanted various slogans holding placards.

At one stage, they tried to march towards the Secretariat.

When they reached near the Shikkha Bhaban, a team of police sprayed water on them from water cannons and charged batons to disperse them.

On 24 October, the interim government raised the age limit for public service to 32 amid job seekers' demonstrations for raising the maximum age to 35.

The Council of Advisers took the decision in its 10th meeting chaired by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

According to the decision, the maximum age limit for recruitment in all cadres under the Bangladesh Civil Service and all other government jobs which are not under the Bangladesh Civil Service will be 32 and a candidate will be allowed to appear for the BCS examination up to three times.

The new age limit will be applied in the autonomous and semi-autonomous organisations with necessary adaptations.

Job seekers have been demanding for raising the entry age for government jobs for the last several years. Job aspirants started demonstrations to press home the same demand after the fall of Hasina government.