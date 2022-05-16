Govt issues urgent notice relating to passport of intending Hajj pilgrims

The Ministry of Religious Affairs today issued an urgent notice relating to passports of intending Hajj pilgrims in the Hijri year 1443 or English year 2022.

According to the notification, the validity of passports of intending Hajj pilgrims should be at least up to 4 January, 2023, otherwise new passports should be collected as per the policy of the government of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It should be ensured whether national identity card numbers of intending pilgrims is properly mentioned in the passport or not, it said.

The intending pilgrims who registered in 2020 under both the government and private management, whose validity of passport has expired or information of passport has been changed, will have to update their passport information.

For the existing registered pilgrims under government management, one will have to update information by applying for bringing change (using passport change option) through registration.

For private management, one will have to update passport information through respective agencies.

To get any latest update about hajj pilgrimage, one will have to browse website of hajj portal www.hajj.govt.bd