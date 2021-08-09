Govt introduces Liberation War Award

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 05:31 pm

Govt introduces Liberation War Award

The prestigious award will be distributed in seven categories

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 05:31 pm
Govt introduces Liberation War Award

The government has introduced the 'Liberation War Award' to honor the significant contribution and glorious role of individuals and organisations or institutions in the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has issued a notification on Liberation War Award Policy-2021 on Monday.

The prestigious award will be distributed in seven categories and it will be handed over to the recipients on 15 December every year.

The recipients will be awarded with a gold medal weighing 25 grams (18-carat value), a replica of the medal and Tk2 lakh.

The person nominated for this award must be a citizen of Bangladesh. However, this award can also be bestowed to foreign nationals for their significant role in the Liberation War. 
 

Top News

Liberation War Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

23h | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

23h | Videos
Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets