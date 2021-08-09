Govt introduces Liberation War Award

The government has introduced the 'Liberation War Award' to honor the significant contribution and glorious role of individuals and organisations or institutions in the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has issued a notification on Liberation War Award Policy-2021 on Monday.

The prestigious award will be distributed in seven categories and it will be handed over to the recipients on 15 December every year.

The recipients will be awarded with a gold medal weighing 25 grams (18-carat value), a replica of the medal and Tk2 lakh.

The person nominated for this award must be a citizen of Bangladesh. However, this award can also be bestowed to foreign nationals for their significant role in the Liberation War.

