Govt to introduce injury insurance scheme for RMG workers from July

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 06:12 pm

Related News

Govt to introduce injury insurance scheme for RMG workers from July

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 06:12 pm
Govt to introduce injury insurance scheme for RMG workers from July

The government has decided to introduce an employment injury insurance scheme for all workers of export-oriented garment industries from July in response to requests from development partners and international agencies.

The labour ministry agreed on this at a meeting with the International Labour Organisation in Geneva of Switzerland on Wednesday, 8 June.

Earlier on 31 May, Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) made a written commitment to ILO about the introduction of this scheme in Geneva.

The project will be launched on a pilot basis in the first week of July. A bank account in this regard will be opened in a state-owned bank, which will be managed through a tripartite management committee.

The German government, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) have long been discussing the issue with the Bangladesh government for quite some time.

Economy / Top News

RMG / RMG Workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

9h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

1d | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Will the “robot referees” decide to offside?

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Will the “robot referees” decide to offside?

39m | Videos
Amber Heard receives marriage proposal from Saudi man

Amber Heard receives marriage proposal from Saudi man

3h | Videos
Padma Bridge, another name of tourism

Padma Bridge, another name of tourism

3h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata