Govt to introduce injury insurance scheme for RMG workers from July

The government has decided to introduce an employment injury insurance scheme for all workers of export-oriented garment industries from July in response to requests from development partners and international agencies.

The labour ministry agreed on this at a meeting with the International Labour Organisation in Geneva of Switzerland on Wednesday, 8 June.

Earlier on 31 May, Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) made a written commitment to ILO about the introduction of this scheme in Geneva.

The project will be launched on a pilot basis in the first week of July. A bank account in this regard will be opened in a state-owned bank, which will be managed through a tripartite management committee.

The German government, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) have long been discussing the issue with the Bangladesh government for quite some time.