Govt to inspect commercial buildings of Dhaka

The government will soon inspect multi-storied commercial buildings (market buildings) in the Dhaka North and South City Corporation area.

Eleven monitoring teams have already been formed for inspecting 1072 commercial buildings.

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) organized training for all members of the integrated inspection team on Wednesday (22 June).

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) has provided overall support to the training held at BIDA Multipurpose Hall.

The 11 integrated teams include members from the DIFE, Department of Fire Service and Civil Defense, Department of Environment, Public Works Department, Department of Architecture, Titas Gas Transmission & Distribution Company Limited, Department of Explosives, Office of the Chief Electric Inspector, FBCCI, DESCO, Dhaka North & South City Corporation.

This inspection will be carried out through a new checklist of 82 questions.

Earlier, under the direction of the Prime Minister's Office, 108 teams led by BIDA, inspected 5,206 factories and establishments across the country.

Speaking at the training, DIFE Inspector General Md. Nasir Uddin Ahmed said, "Inspectors will investigate sincerely so that their report reflects the true picture of commercial establishments and markets."

Among others, Executive Member of BIDA (Additional Secretary) Abhijit Chowdhury, Additional Inspector General (Joint Secretary) of DIFE Mina Masud Uzzaman, former DG of Fire Service and Civil Defense Department Brig Gen (Retd) Abu Nayeem Md. Shahidullah was present at the programme.