Govt to inspect commercial buildings of Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 04:55 pm

Related News

Govt to inspect commercial buildings of Dhaka

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 04:55 pm
Govt to inspect commercial buildings of Dhaka

The government will soon inspect multi-storied commercial buildings (market buildings) in the Dhaka North and South City Corporation area.

Eleven monitoring teams have already been formed for inspecting 1072 commercial buildings. 

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) organized training for all members of the integrated inspection team on Wednesday (22 June). 

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) has provided overall support to the training held at BIDA Multipurpose Hall. 

The 11 integrated teams include members from the DIFE, Department of Fire Service and Civil Defense, Department of Environment, Public Works Department, Department of Architecture, Titas Gas Transmission & Distribution Company Limited, Department of Explosives, Office of the Chief Electric Inspector, FBCCI, DESCO, Dhaka North & South City Corporation. 

This inspection will be carried out through a new checklist of 82 questions. 

Earlier, under the direction of the Prime Minister's Office, 108 teams led by BIDA, inspected 5,206 factories and establishments across the country. 

Speaking at the training, DIFE Inspector General Md. Nasir Uddin Ahmed said, "Inspectors will investigate  sincerely so that their report reflects the true picture of commercial establishments and markets." 

Among others, Executive Member of BIDA (Additional Secretary) Abhijit Chowdhury, Additional Inspector General (Joint Secretary) of DIFE Mina Masud Uzzaman, former DG of Fire Service and Civil Defense Department Brig Gen (Retd) Abu Nayeem Md. Shahidullah was present at the programme.

Top News

Commercial buildings / Major Dhaka markets

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

5h | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

1d | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

1d | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

1h | Videos
Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

5h | Videos
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

5h | Videos
Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US