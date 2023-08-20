Govt inks agreements with UNDP to make country more inclusive, activate village courts

TBS Report
20 August, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 05:34 pm

Govt inks agreements with UNDP to make country more inclusive, activate village courts

The agreements on “Activating Village Courts in Bangladesh, Phase-III” (AVCB) and “Partnerships for a More Tolerant, Inclusive Bangladesh, Phase-II” were signed at the Economic Relations Division on Sunday

TBS Report
20 August, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 05:34 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) officially signed the project documents for two projects on making the country more inclusive and activating village courts today.

The agreements on "Activating Village Courts in Bangladesh, Phase-III" (AVCB) and "Partnerships for a More Tolerant, Inclusive Bangladesh, Phase-II" were signed at the Economic Relations Division on Sunday (20 August), according to a press statement.

Sharifa Khan, secretary of the ERD, and Stefan Liller, resident representative of UNDP.

AKM Sohel, UN Wing chief of the ERD, moderated the ceremony.

The Activating Village Courts in Bangladesh, Phase-III project, being implemented by the Local Government Division at a cost of $50,016,785, aims to strengthen village courts across the country as effective platforms for local dispute resolution.

Of the project,  the government is providing $18,639,941, the European Union $28,376,844, and the UNDP $3,000,000.

The phase builds on the success of prior activations in 1,416 Union Parishads (UPs) and will extend activation to 3,041 additional UPs. 

Meanwhile, the partnerships for a "More Tolerant, Inclusive Bangladesh, Phase-II" project, led by the ICT Division, focuses on engaging youth to promote peace, tolerance, and inclusivity.

The $757,453 project empowers young advocates to counter hate and radicalism, fostering a harmonious society.

Of the total funds allotted for the second phase of the project, the UNDP is providing $326,472, Norway $424,528, and the Bangladesh government $6,453.

The event was attended by senior representatives from the Bangladesh government, the European Union, the Norwegian Embassy in Dhaka, and the UNDP. 

