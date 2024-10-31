Govt initiatives to boost domestic industry working, business confidence rising: Adviser Salehuddin

Bangladesh

UNB
31 October, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 08:08 pm

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The government's measures to breathe life into the domestic industry are proving effective, Commerce Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said today (31 October).

"This is leading to increased confidence among businessmen, and as a result, our reserves are growing and the country's economy is on the rebound," the adviser made the remarks during a special review meeting in the conference room of the Ministry of Commerce.

The meeting was attended by leading business figures from across the country, along with senior officials from the Ministry.

Salehuddin noted that while it's not feasible to achieve everything in just three months, the government is actively working towards progress. He emphasized, "Regardless of the political landscape, we will continue to serve the country for as long as we can."

He highlighted the government's commitment to prioritizing the food, energy, fertilizer, and pesticide sectors, assuring that there will be support for the private sector in these areas as part of ongoing efforts to foster its development.

Business leaders expressed their appreciation for the government's initiatives to rejuvenate domestic industry.

They also called for the establishment of a one-stop service centre to facilitate private sector growth, called for a reduction in import duties on medicines, leather, garments, and other industries, and emphasised the need for a reliable supply of gas and electricity.

The attendees included Commerce Ministry Secretary Mohang Salim Uddin, Square Group Managing Director Tapan Chowdhury, Incepta Pharmaceutical Chairman Abdul Muktadir, Apex Group Managing Director Syed Nasim Manzur, and Pran Group Director Uzma Chowdhury.

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed

Comments

