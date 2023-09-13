Govt to import 3 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in a meeting on Wednesday approved 14 proposals including one to import 3 lakh metric tonnes of wheat from Russia.

As per the approval, the Food Ministry will import the wheat from the Russian Federation at a cost of Tk1,032.90 crore through the G2G method. Each kg of wheat will cost Tk33.43.

It also okayed contract awarding for asphalt concrete overlaying on the runway surfaces of three local airports, setting up of 2 solar power and 1 wind power plants.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the virtual meeting of the Cabinet body.

A Shandong-based Chinese company won the contract as lowest bidder for asphalt concrete overlaying on the runway surface of Jashore airport while Syedpur airport's runway surface asphalt concrete overlaying contract was bagged by local company Abdul Momen Limited.

The contract for asphalt concrete overlaying on the runway surface of Shah Makhdum airport in Rajshahi was given to Chinese company China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation as lowest bidder.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh awarded the three contracts under three lots at a total contract value of Tk 772.74 crore.

The CCGP approved setting up of two grid-tied solar power and one wind energy projects in Dinajpur, Thakurgaon and Cox's Bazar on build-own-operate basis under the terms of "No electricity-No payment".

As per the proposals, the Consortium of Green Progress Renewable B.V. and IRB Associates Ltd, will set up 100 MW (AC) solar power plants in Bochaganj Upazila of Dinajpur district and Pirganj Upazila of Thakurgaon District.

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will Purchase electricity from the project over the period of 20 years for which the government will have to spend Tk3,525.60 crores with a tariff rate of Tk10.8782 kilowatt hour.

Consortium of Ditrolic SA International Pte. and Powernetic Energy Ltd., will set up a 100 MW (AC) solar power plant in Sadar Upazila of Cox's Bazar district and the BPDB will purchase electricity from the project over a period of 20 years spending Tk3,542.40 crore with a tariff rate of Tk10.9281 per kilowatt hour.

JT New Energy Company Ltd will set up a 220 MW wind power plant at Chakoria in Cox's Bazar district and BPDB will purchase electricity from the project over the period of 20 years spending Tk12,408 crore with tariff rate at Tk13.414 per kilowatt hour.

The Cabinet body approved another proposal of the BPDB to award a contract to Joint Venture of (1) Oculin Tech Bd Ltd.; (2) NuriFlex Co.; and (3) sanctioned from SQ Trading & Engineering for "Design, Supply, Installation, Testing Commissioning of Advanced Metering Infrastructure including Upgradation of Unified Prepaid System on Turnkey Basis" at a cost of Tk 460.50 crore.

Three proposals of the Commerce Ministry received the nod of the CCGP.

As per the proposals, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), a subordinate body of the Commerce Ministry, will purchase 6,000 MTs of lentils through open tender from Sabnam Vegetable Oil Industries Ltd., at a cost of Tk 58.11 crore. Each kg will cost Tk 96.85.

The TCB will purchase 50 lakh (5 million) liters of soybean oil through open tender from Bashundhara Multi Food Products Ltd, at a cost of Tk79.92 crore for the fiscal year 2023-2024. Each litre will cost Tk159.85.

The TCB will also import 3.30 crore (33 million) liters of Soybean Oil from Brizo Marine SDN BHD, Malaysia (Local Agent: Sena Edible Oil Industries Dhaka) through international open tender at a cost Tk433.62 crore. Each litre will cost Tk155.93.

The CCGP approved 4 proposals of the Agriculture Ministry for import of fertiliser.

As per the approval, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), a subordinate body of the Agriculture Ministry, will import 50,000 metric tons of muriate-of-potash (MOP) fertiliser from Canadian Commercial Corporation at a cost of Tk 177.65 million under the state level contract. Each metric will cost $323.

The BADC will import another 50,000 metric tons of muriate-of-potash (MOP) fertilizer from the same Canadian Commercial Corporation at the same cost of Tk 177.65 crore the state level contract under another lot. Each metric will cost $323.

The BADC will import 40,000 MT of DAP fertilizer from Morocco OCP, S.A. at a cost of Tk 231.44 crore under the state level contract. Each metric ton will cost $ 526.

The same Morocco's OCP, S.A. will supply 30,000 MT of TSP fertilizer under the state level contract to BADC at a cost of Tk128.61 crore. Each metric ton will cost $289.75.

The Cabinet body approved a proposal of the Roads and Highways Department to award a contract to LEA Associates South Asia Pvt. India, for "Upgradation of Hatirjheel-Rampura Bridge-Bansree-Shekhar Jaiga-Amulia-Demra Highway to 4-lane" project involving Tk 53.30 crore.