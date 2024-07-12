Govt implementing multifaceted approach to poverty alleviation: State minister

Bangladesh

UNB
12 July, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 09:39 pm

State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan. File Photo: Collected
State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan. File Photo: Collected

Over the past 16 years, approximately Tk9 lakh crore has been allocated to the social security sector, a rare feat in the South Asian region, State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan said today (12 July).

She said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is implementing a multifaceted approach to poverty alleviation and inclusive social security programs.

She remarked that Bangladesh has been transformed from 15 years ago.

The state minister, also the Economic and Planning secretary of the Awami League, made these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at an event organised by the Chattogram District Social Services Office at the Chattogram Circuit House. The event was held to distribute one-time financial assistance checks to patients suffering from six critical diseases.

At the event, Waseqa distributed checks around Tk 70 lakh among 141 patients and their families. Each recipient received Tk 50,000 for treatment of cancer, kidney disease, liver cirrhosis, stroke-induced paralysis, congenital heart disease, and thalassemia.

