Govt to honour expats through National Expatriate Day: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said the government wants to honour expatriate Bangladeshis in every possible way and ease their sufferings at home and abroad.

He said the expatriates have always been supportive to Bangladesh's economic development and even played a very significant role during the War of Liberation in 1971.



"They have kept our economy vibrant by sending remittances. We want to engage them more in our economic development," he told reporters after attending a programme in the city.



Momen said the government has taken a decision to observe 30 December as the National Expatriates Day. The Cabinet on Monday approved the proposal.



Asked whether the government has decided to impose new restrictions along the border and airports to contain Covid-19, Momen said they are yet to discuss the matter.



Responding to a question on rape cases, the foreign minister said they want not a single rape case in the country but it cannot be done without social movement.



Earlier, the foreign minister spoke as the chief guest at a national level sharing meeting on civil-society led alternative CEDAW (Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women) reporting hosted by Bangladesh Mahila Parishad and UN Women.

