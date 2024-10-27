Govt has no plans to lift ban on Hizb ut-Tahrir, Ansarullah Bangla Team

UNB
27 October, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 10:47 pm

The clarification comes in response to a social media post by exiled writer Taslima Nasreen, who alleged that the interim government had lifted the ban on these groups

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The interim government does not plan to lift the prevailing bans on extremist groups Hizb ut-Tahrir and Ansarullah Bangla Team, according to the Chief Adviser's (CA) Press Wing.

The clarification comes in response to a social media post by exiled writer Taslima Nasreen, who alleged that the interim government had lifted the ban on these groups.

"Recently, Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen posted on Twitter, asserting that the interim government had lifted the ban on two specific groups. Her claim is not correct. The Bangladesh government has no intention of lifting the ban on these groups, which have been prohibited for decades, along with other extremist organizations," Chief Adviser's Press Wing added.

The interim government, led by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, has upheld a zero-tolerance policy towards all forms of extremism in the country.

