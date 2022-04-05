Govt has no plan to raise age limit for public services: Farhad tells JS

Bangladesh

BSS
05 April, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 05:40 pm

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

State Minister for Public Administration, Farhad Hossain, said today that the government has no plan to raise the age limit for entering government service.

The state minister said this in reply to a query from AwamiLeague MP Habibe Millat from Sirajganj-2 in a scheduled question answer session in the house which was tabled withSpeaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Explaining the much talked about issue, the state minister argued that raising the age limit for entering government services would make the recruitment test more competitive and create frustrations among those below 30 years of age.

In a scripted answer, Farhad said in the past there was huge session jam in educational institutions including universities but now it can be said that there is no significant session jam.

"As a result, students usually complete SSC at 16 years of age, HSC at 18, and post graduate degree at 23/24. The maximum age limit for general candidates to enter government jobs is 30, so even after obtaining a master's degree, they have at least 6/7 years to apply," Farhad said.

He said the number of vacancies has come down naturally as the retirement age has been raised from 57 to 59 recently.

