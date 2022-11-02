Govt has no link with Tarique-Zubaida arrest warrants, says Quader

Bangladesh

UNB
02 November, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 02:33 pm

Related News

Govt has no link with Tarique-Zubaida arrest warrants, says Quader

UNB
02 November, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 02:33 pm
File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that government has no interference in issuing the arrest warrants for BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman as it is a legal process.

"Finding the faults of the government and blaming it for everything is the regular practice and culture of BNP. The court issued arrest warrants for Tarique and his wife Zubaida in a graft case filed by the ACC.  This is a legal process, there is no interference of the government here," he said,

He came up with the remarks at a press briefing at Setu Bhaban in the capital on Wednesday, a day after BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's allegation that the arrest warrants were issued as part of the government's political vengeance.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, he also said the government has been using 'false' cases as a political weapon to suppress the opposition and create a ground for depoliticisation in the country.

Quader said that the ACC is also filing cases against many from the ruling party and investigation is ongoing against some of them as the ACC is playing an independent role in this regard.

In response to the BNP Secretary General's statement that the government is worried about the Zia family,  Quader said that everyone knows the history of misrule and corruption of Zia family.

A BNP leader is now in exile for corruption, looting and misdeeds, he has even no courage to come back to the country, said Quader.

Awami League does not believe in political revenge but BNP is the father of the politics of vengeance, he said.

He said that  75 killings and the grenade attack on 21 August prove who does the politics of revenge.

Top News

Obaidul Quader / Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Awami League / Tarique Zia / Dr Zubaida Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nirmol Saha’s three sons- Porimol, Uttom and Utpol Saha- are now continuing with their father’s sweet making business. Photo: Rakibul Islam

Vadu Saha: The 60-year-old sweet maker deeply intertwined with the history of Rajbari

4h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

The missing 'political will' to rein in money laundering

6h | Panorama
More than 150 people were crushed in a Halloween crowd surge in Seoul on 29 October, Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg

Halloween tragedy is a test for a deeply unpopular leader

2h | Panorama
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Excitement of Bangladesh-India match spreads in Adelaide

Excitement of Bangladesh-India match spreads in Adelaide

1h | Videos
T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

T20 World Cup 2022: Key factors in Bangladesh-India match

6h | Videos
This Pakistani movie is making records one after the other

This Pakistani movie is making records one after the other

6h | Videos
Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due

6
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names