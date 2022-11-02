Govt has no link with Tarique-Zubaida arrest warrants, says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that government has no interference in issuing the arrest warrants for BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman as it is a legal process.

"Finding the faults of the government and blaming it for everything is the regular practice and culture of BNP. The court issued arrest warrants for Tarique and his wife Zubaida in a graft case filed by the ACC. This is a legal process, there is no interference of the government here," he said,

He came up with the remarks at a press briefing at Setu Bhaban in the capital on Wednesday, a day after BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's allegation that the arrest warrants were issued as part of the government's political vengeance.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, he also said the government has been using 'false' cases as a political weapon to suppress the opposition and create a ground for depoliticisation in the country.

Quader said that the ACC is also filing cases against many from the ruling party and investigation is ongoing against some of them as the ACC is playing an independent role in this regard.

In response to the BNP Secretary General's statement that the government is worried about the Zia family, Quader said that everyone knows the history of misrule and corruption of Zia family.

A BNP leader is now in exile for corruption, looting and misdeeds, he has even no courage to come back to the country, said Quader.

Awami League does not believe in political revenge but BNP is the father of the politics of vengeance, he said.

He said that 75 killings and the grenade attack on 21 August prove who does the politics of revenge.