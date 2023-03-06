Govt has no intention of gagging civil society: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today (6 March) said the present government wants to hear all the logical suggestions and has no intention of gagging the country's civil society.
 
"Government will listen to those who speak for the people. It would take the recommendation made at this function seriously and the door of discussion on the Digital Security Act is open for all," he said.
 
The minister said this at a discussion titled "Shaping of Third Sector- Laws and Policies" organised by the International Center for Non-For-Profit Law (ICNL) and Counterpart International at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel this noon.
 
Anisul Haque in his speech as the chief guest further said we would sit again about the Digital Security Act and anyone can give their opinion on the matter in that meeting.
 
"All know about the backdrop, under which we were compelled to formulate this act. There is no need to give an explanation on this. I would not say that there is no error in this. Every law has some systematic problems. Every law has some implementation issues, as well. When implementation issues arise, those are solved through discussion," he added.
 
The law minister said that is why the government wants to sit again regarding this act, adding, "If we can solve the problem by changing the rules, we would certainly go for that. And if we see in spite of all these, there is a need for amending the act; we would not back down to do those."
 
USAID Acting Office Director Medhabi Giri in her speech as guest of honour said USAID supports all the recommendations made by the panellists at today's discussion and hopes if these are adopted, it would make the application of the Digital Security Act and The Foreign Donations (Voluntary Activities) Regulation Act, 2016, more effective and pro-people.
 
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Manusher Jonno Foundation Executive Director Shahin Anam, Prof CR Abrar and Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua addressed the function as panelists.

Civil Society / DSA / Law Minister Anisul Huq

