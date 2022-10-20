Govt has no connection with bus service suspension: Quader    

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday (20 October) said that the government has no connections with the suspension of bus services before the BNP's divisional rallies in Khulna and Mymensingh.

"If bus owners refrained from bringing out their vehicles fearing vandalism, what can we do?" the minister questioned at a briefing at Setu Bhaban on Thursday (20 October).

Meanwhile, Khulna bus owners and workers have decided to suspend all types of bus services for two days starting from 21 October ahead of the BNP rally to be held on 22 October.

Suspension of the bus services is part of a pre-announced programme and it has no connection with the BNP rally, said Khulna Motor Sramik Union general secretary Zakir Hossain.

Earlier on 15 October, Inter-district bus services to and from Mymensingh division suspended before BNP's divisional rally in Mymensingh, leaving commuters in immense sufferings.

Obaidul Quader claimed that the government had extended its support towards the BNP rallies.

He continued, "The government did not obstruct the BNP rally, but provided administrative support."

BNP leaders alleged that the unannounced transport strike intends to stop party supporters from joining the party rallies.

However, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday (19 October) said that no obstacle would be able to stop the mass gathering at the divisional rally in Khulna.

On 27 September, the BNP announced to hold division-level rallies in 10 cities, in protest against the ongoing power crisis, unusual price hikes in daily essentials and the killing of five opposition activists in police firing in Bhola, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Jashore during anti-government protests by the party.

The party will conclude the divisional rallies through a huge gathering in Dhaka city on 10 December.

