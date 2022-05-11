Govt Hajj packages hiked by over Tk1 lakh  

The Ministry of Religious Affairs today proposed two government-approved Hajj packages for 2022 that will have the pilgrims from Bangladesh to count over Tk1 lakh more to perform the holy duty.

Package-1 and package-2 will cost Tk5,27,340 and Tk4,62,000 respectively, State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan said in a press conference on Wednesday.

In comparison to the cost in 2020, the price of government-approved package-1 has increased by Tk1,02,340 and the price of package-2 has increased by Tk1,02,150.

The government has also proposed a Tk4,56,530 worth of Hajj package for the privately managed services providers.

However, the privately managed Hajj agencies will be able to offer multiple packages in congruence with the government's package-1 and package-2.

Explaining the reason behind the big leap in Hajj package prices, the state minister pointed out the increased Saudi Riyal exchange rate as one of the primary causes. The Saudi Riyal exchange rate, which was Tk23 in 2020, currently stands at Tk24.30.

Moreover, the Saudi government has imposed a 15% VAT, tax and service charge on all sectors, while the house rent and other costs have also gone up significantly, the state minister added.

Earlier, the airfare was increased by Tk12,000 more compared to the pre-pandemic level. Now, the fare for the round-trip to Saudi Arabia will be Tk1.4 lakh. In 2019, the airfare for hajj pilgrims was Tk1.28 lakh.

Mahbub Ali, state minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, said, "Due to the increasing fuel prices, the fare is a little high yet we have tried to keep the rate low keeping the pilgrims in mind."

He said hajj flights are likely to start on 31 May from Dhaka.

This year, 31,000 people will travel on 75 flights run by Biman Bangladesh Airlines and the rest of the pilgrims will be carried by Saudia Airlines.

Following a two-year gap due to Covid-19 restrictions, as many as 57,856 pilgrims from Bangladesh will be allowed to perform hajj this year, according to the State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan.

National flag carrier Biman and its Saudi Arabian counterpart Saudia are the only two airlines transporting pilgrims from Dhaka since 2012 as per the hajj agreement signed between the two countries.