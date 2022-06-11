Govt giving scope to repatriate laundered money: Quader

Like many other countries, the government is giving amnesty to whitening of black money for the nation’s benefit, he said 

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said large sums of money had been laundered out of the country and the government is presenting an opportunity to bring the money back through taxation.

"Like many other countries, the government is giving amnesty to whitening of black money for the nation's benefit," he said in a reaction to the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 at the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

Asked if the money launderers would be more encouraged by this amnesty, Quader said, "This should not be interpreted this way. A lot of money has been smuggled out of the country and we are giving an opportunity here. Let's see, if it works. If not, then we will take it away. But we all can reap the benefits of this budget."

Responding to criticism from various political parties including BNP and the civil society, he said, "A vested quarter of the country, including Mirza Fakhrul, is constantly alleging that money is being laundered from Bangladesh to foreign countries. If their statement is true, then Fakhrul should be happy as someone is trying to bring the money back by paying only 7% tax."

"You (Fakhrul) complained about money laundering, and when we take the initiative to get the money back, you are still complaining. This is nothing but hypocrisy," said Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister.

The ruling party leader said, "While in power, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia whitened money twice with a fine of Tk34 lakh. The people of the country know who smuggles money abroad. You guys have the world record in money laundering."

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia fell ill on Friday night and was admitted to the hospital. The party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said that she has suffered a mild heart attack.

When asked about her treatment, Quader said, "Khaleda Zia was not released because of the movement waged by Mirza Fakhrul. She was allowed to stay home instead of in prison because of Sheikh Hasina's generosity and humanity. There is no problem regarding her treatment. If necessary, bring a doctor from abroad, there is no problem."

"The law ministry and the home ministry are looking after the matter, I don't want to say anything," Obaidul Quader added.

