Govt forms committee to review rural electrification structure

The government has formed a five-member committee to review the roles and structure of the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) and Palli Bidyut Samity (PBS).

The decision has been taken in view of the two organisations' contribution to 100% electrification across the country and further improvement, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources today (24 October).

Headed by Brac University Vice-Chancellor Prof Syed Farhat Anwar, the other members of the committee include Asian Center for Development Director Prof AK Enamul Haque, Prof Md Ziaur Rahman Khan of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology's Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department, Brac University Prof Mohammad Mahboob Rahman, and Prof Khaled Mahmud of Dhaka University's Institute of Business Administration.

The committee will review the foundational documents and all necessary files of BREB and PBS, their organisational structure, and interview employees from all levels of both institutions and representatives of relevant organisations and associations.

BREB and PBS will provide all necessary documents to the committee, formed through an office order of the Power Division, according to the release.

Based on its review, the committee will recommend a competent, competitive, technologically skilled, and economically sustainable structure for the rural electrification sector, it added.