Govt forming coordination committees at upazila level to smoothen migration services: State minister

Meeting at the Ministry for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment on Tuesday (14 May), joined by Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury. Photo: BSS

The government is forming migration coordination committees at the upazila level to smoothen migration-related services, State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury said today (14 May).

Speaking in a meeting at the ministry's conference room, the minister also emphasised the need for diligent implementation of decisions related to migrant workforce recruitment and remittance flow augmentation at the grassroots level, the ministry said in a press release.

It was informed during the meeting that the "Upazila Migration Coordination Committee" will undertake initiatives such as raising awareness on migration issues, providing redress for affected workers, facilitating the reintegration of returnee workers, and addressing gaps between service recipients and providers.

The committees will function as a platform for local institutions, service providers, and beneficiaries to exchange information and collaborate effectively.