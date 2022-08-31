Govt to form commission to identify perpetrators of 15 August, Huq tells JS

BSS
31 August, 2022, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 11:30 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said the government will form a commission by December,this year to identify the perpetrators behind the carnage of 15 August 1975.

"A commission will be formed after December 16, this year and a report will be prepared within 31 December after identifying conspirators behind the carnage of 15 August," he said.

The announcement came while participating in a general discussion raised by RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhuryof Brahmanbaria-3 under section 147(1) of the rules of procedure at the Jatiya Sangsad here.

"We will be responsible to the future generation if the commission would not be formed to identify the conspirators," he said.

