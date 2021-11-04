Govt to form 5,500 producer groups to boost livestock sector

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 08:18 pm

The government, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), will create and invest in 5,500 new producer groups to boost the country's livestock sector.

The groups will be formed across 61 districts and will include dairy cattle, dairy buffalo, beef, goats, sheep, poultry, etc, according to an FAO press statement on Thursday.

FAO and the Livestock Services Department under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock made the announcement during a workshop held in Dhaka on the day.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, and Dr Monjur Mohammad Shahjada director-general of the Livestock Services Department were present on the occasion along with FAO officials.  

They said the producer groups will help livestock farmers to become more productive, provide them with better access to markets, and improve their resilience to climate change and other risks.

"Producer groups present a key opportunity to drive transformation of the livestock sector in Bangladesh. They empower their members economically and socially, and create sustainable rural employment through business models that are resilient to economic and environmental shocks," said FAO Representative in Bangladesh Robert D Simpson.  

He added, "Producer groups are also of great benefit to women and youth who make highly valuable contributions to the groups they belong to and lead. With the right training and investment opportunities, producer groups can fulfil their potential, generating more wealth and producing more nutritious food while reducing their carbon footprint."

In both developed and developing countries, livestock contributes from between 20-40% of agriculture, supporting 1.3 billion people worldwide. A total of 34% of global food protein supply comes from livestock, noted the FAO press statement.
 

livestock

