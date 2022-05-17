Govt fixes tolls for Padma Bridge

The government has fixed the toll rate of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge, which is currently under construction.

The Bridges Division under Road Transport and Bridges Ministry issued a gazette notification on Tuesday in this regard.

The toll for motorcycles has been fixed Tk100, cars and jeeps to pay Tk750, pickups 1,200 and microbuses Tk1,300, small buses Tk1,400, medium-size buses Tk2,000, large buses Tk2,400, small trucks (upto 5 tons) Tk1,600, medium trucks (5-8 tons) Tk2,100, and medium trucks (8-11 tons) Tk2,800, trucks (upto 3-axle) 5,500, trailers weighing upto 4-axle will pay Tk6,000 and trailers weighing over 4-axle will pay additional Tk1,500 for each axle.

The much-awaited Padma Bridge is likely to be inaugurated in June.

The Padma Bridge became visible on 30 September 2017 with the installation of the first span on pillars 37 and 38. After 38 months, the work of installing all the spans was completed.

The bridge's toll plaza, connecting road and other structures have fallen in Shibchar of Madaripur, involving three districts with the Padma Bridge. The bridge's length on the river body is 6.15km, being joined with 41 spans – each 150 metres long - on 42 pillars.

The two-storey metal and concrete bridge will offer road transports to ply on the upper floor and trains on the lower.

There will be 2,917 roadway slabs for road transports and 2,959 railway slabs for trains. Of these, 1,239 road slabs and 1,860 railway slabs have been installed as of 30 November.

In addition, a 4-kilometre viaduct on both sides of the bridge has already been constructed and it includes no steel span.

In 2007, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) approved the Padma Bridge construction project at a cost of Tk10,162 crore.

The bridge was earlier slated to be commissioned by 2013. Later, the project expenditure was revised up thrice to Tk20,507 crore in 2011, Tk28,793 crore in 2016 and Tk30,193 crore in 2018. As a result, the project cost has almost tripled.

The World Bank pledged $1,200 million, ADB $615 million, Jica $415 million and IDB $140 million for the $2.9 billion Padma Bridge project to bring the people of 19 south-western districts under better connectivity.

However, the World Bank decided to refrain from financing the project over allegations of corruption plots. Other donors followed the footsteps of the World Bank.

Later, the Bangladesh government decided to build the bridge with its own funds in 2014 rejecting allegations of corruption.