Govt fixes office hours from 9am to 3:30pm during Ramadan

The government has fixed the office hours of all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions from 9 am to 3:30 pm during the holy month of Ramadan.

The decision came at a Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday (28 February), Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said in a press briefing at the Secretariat.

Office hours have been fixed for weekdays (Sunday-Thursday) from 9:00am to 3:30pm for the month of Ramadan, he said.

Besides, there will be a break of 15 minutes from 1.15pm to 1.30pm for Zuhr prayer.

However, banks, financial institutions, autonomous institutions, and government commercial institutions will fix their own office time.

Currently, offices operate from 9:00pm- to 5:00pm.