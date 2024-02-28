Govt fixes office hours from 9am to 3:30pm during Ramadan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 February, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 05:08 pm

Related News

Govt fixes office hours from 9am to 3:30pm during Ramadan

Besides, there will be a break of 15 minutes from 1.15pm to 1.30pm for Zuhr prayer.

TBS Report
28 February, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 05:08 pm
Representational image: Adobe stock
Representational image: Adobe stock

The government has fixed the office hours of all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions from 9 am to 3:30 pm during the holy month of Ramadan.

The decision came at a Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday (28 February), Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said in a press briefing at the Secretariat.

Office hours have been fixed for weekdays (Sunday-Thursday) from 9:00am to 3:30pm for the month of Ramadan, he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Besides, there will be a break of 15 minutes from 1.15pm to 1.30pm for Zuhr prayer.

However, banks, financial institutions, autonomous institutions, and government commercial institutions will fix their own office time. 

Currently, offices operate from 9:00pm- to 5:00pm.

Top News

Ramadan / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

6h | Pursuit
Many households, which once lived independently, are now compelled to sublet a portion of their flats to alleviate the financial strain of rent. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Growing sublets paint a grim picture of the state of middle class

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

1d | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

35m | Videos
Is BYD's supercar Yangwang U9 really the best?

Is BYD's supercar Yangwang U9 really the best?

3h | Videos
Hemp, Adams join Bangladesh coaching staff

Hemp, Adams join Bangladesh coaching staff

1h | Videos
DGDA holds firm on heart stent prices, importers of European stents unhappy

DGDA holds firm on heart stent prices, importers of European stents unhappy

4h | Videos