Govt fixes hajj cost at Tk6,83,018

Bangladesh

UNB
01 February, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 04:45 pm

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The government has fixed Tk 6,83,018 as the cost for each pilgrim to perform hajj this year.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the executive committee on hajj management with State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan in the chair on Wednesday (1 February).

The private hajj agencies will fix their packages in coordination with the government packages.

Hajj-2023 will be held on 9th day of Zillhajj (28 June) depending on moon sighting.

The government signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia over hajj on 9 January.

According to the agreement, 15,000 people will be able to go to Hajj under government management while 1,12,198 can go under private management.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will carry 50% passengers while Saudia Airlines will carry 50% passengers.

Besides, the age limit for Hajj pilgrims during the pandemic has been lifted by the Saudi government - paving the way for people over 65 to go for the significant pilgrimage.

According to the 'Route to Mecca initiative' deal, all hajj pilgrims will complete their pre-arrival immigration in Dhaka.

In case of Covid vulnerable situation, the Saudi authorities can take a decision about the number of the pilgrimage.

This year, 70% Bangladeshi pilgrims will go through Jeddah Airport while the rest 30 percent will go through Madinah airport.

