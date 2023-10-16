Govt eyes rice export after self-sufficient year with no imports

Representational image. Photo: Noor A Alam
Representational image. Photo: Noor A Alam

The government did not need to import any rice this year and is now exploring the possibility of exporting rice abroad in the near future, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said on Monday. 

"There is no food shortage, and there will be no famine in our country. The Boro crop yielded a good harvest this year, and we anticipate a bumper crop of Aman," he said.

Sadhan Chandra said this at a discussion on World Food Day commemorated under the theme "water is life, water is food. No one will be left behind" held at the auditorium of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC).

However, the minister cautioned traders to exercise care and prioritise consumer interests. He said, "The price of rice significantly increases when it reaches Dhaka. This practice needs to be discontinued."

"Our nation is self-reliant in rice, fish, mango, and vegetable production. Nevertheless, inadequate storage facilities lead to wastage of many crops during the season. Our farmers could benefit if we focused on exporting processed mangoes and vegetables," he added.

Addressing the issue of fine rice, he noted, "While many prefer thin and polished rice, excessive threshing diminishes its nutritional value. Approximately twenty million tonnes of rice go to waste due to this process."

He also pointed out that health-conscious individuals are turning to red rice, which is richer in nutrients. Sadhan Chandra suggested that if consumers continue to embrace red rice, mill owners may lose interest in producing polished rice for commercial purposes, ultimately benefiting public health.

Regarding the water crisis, the food minister stressed the importance of economic water usage, noting that farmers sometimes employ more water for irrigation than necessary. He called for increased awareness to curb water wastage.

Rice production / rice export

