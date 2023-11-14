Govt extends total cooperation for free, fair national election: Principal secy tells EU

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister M Tofazzel Hossain Miah holds meeting with an European Union delegation in Dhaka on 14 November 2023. Photo: UNB

The government is extending all out cooperation so that a free and fair election can be held in a peaceful manner, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister M Tofazzel Hossain Miah told an European Union delegation on Tuesday.

The EU delegation, led by Paola PAMPALONI, Deputy Managing Director for Asia and Pacific, European External Action Service held a meeting with M Tofazzel Hossain Miah at the PMO on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release, the EU delegation wanted to know about the upcoming general election and human rights situation in Bangladesh.

The principal secretary mentioned that the Sheikh Hasina government first introduced the transparent ballot boxes and enacted a law to form the Election Commission.

"Now the Election Commissioners are appointed by a panel of judges led by the chief justice," he said.

Tofazzel also mentioned that Bangladesh remains committed to ensuring human rights, labour rights and workplace safety.

Regarding garment workers' unrest, he alleged that the incidents are politically-motivated.

"The innocent workers are being used by a group who wants to destabilize the situation ahead of the general election," he added.

He highlighted Bangladesh's efforts in sustainability and green manufacturing mentioning that Bangladesh now has 220 LEED certified garment factories, the highest in the world.

The delegation assured EU's support towards Bangladesh's availing GSP+ preferential trade benefits, the press release said.

The meeting discussed a range of issues including Bangladesh's availing the EU's GSP+ preferential trade benefits after the LDC graduation.

The principal secretary expressed gratitude for the EU's tremendous support in the ongoing development journey of Bangladesh under the able leadership of PM Hasina.

Charles Whiteley, Ambassador and Head of Delegation, EU Delegation to Bangladesh, Laura CORRADO, Head of Unit, International Affairs, Directorate-General for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion, Monika BYLAITE, Deputy Head of Division, Asia and Pacific – South Asia, European External Action Service, Alina BOICIUC, Deputy Head of Unit, Directorate-General for Trade, European Commission and Bernd Spanier, Deputy Head of Delegation, EU Delegation to Bangladesh were also present during the meeting.