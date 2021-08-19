Govt expects to start bay terminal operation in 2024: State Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 03:54 pm

Photo/TBS
Photo/TBS

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said the government wants to start the operation of bay terminals in Chattogram port in 2024.

"There will be three bay terminals. One of them will be constructed by Chattogram port and the other two terminals will be done by foreign investment," he said while inspecting the "Bay Terminal Construction" project under the Chattogram port authority on the beach in Anandabazar area.

The project has been undertaken to handle the increasing number of containers at Chattogram port. There will be two container terminals and a multi-purpose terminal.

A five-kilometre long breakwater will be constructed to protect the bay terminal from hostile weather and sea waves, said the state minister.

Its circumference will be about five times larger than the existing port.

The bay terminal will be able to load ships with a draft of up to 12 meters and a length of up to 280 meters.

The construction of the bay terminal will initially require about 2500 acres of land.

Of this, 870 acres of land has received administrative approval.

Bay Terminal project

