Govt expects a consensual decision over President Shahabuddin: Deputy press secretary

UNB
28 October, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 08:49 pm

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, Deputy Press Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy on 28 October. Photo: Courtesy
The interim government hopes that a decision will be taken on the basis of political consensus regarding the President Mohammed Shahabuddin as the discussion is still underway.

"We expect that a decision will be taken based on a consensus. Once the decision is taken, you will know it," Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy this evening.

CA's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir were present.

Azad said the Council of Advisers is also discussing the issue and there are efforts to reach a political consensus through discussions with all the political stakeholders and those involved in the students-led mass uprising.

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Convener Hasnat Abdullah, Spokesperson Umama Fatema, and Chief Organiser Abdul Hannan Masud, along with Jatiya Nagorik Committee Convener Nasiruddin Patoari and Spokesperson Samantha Sharmin and Akhter Hossain met the BNP leaders on Saturday evening.

Jamaat and leaders of the 12-party alliance agreed with the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement regarding the removal of the president.

"President Mohammed Sahabuddin must step down as a situation of national discomfort has arisen concerning him," said movement convenor Hasnat Abdullah.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) reaffirmed its position on Sunday, stressing that the interim government must avoid any hasty steps and should operate within the constitutional framework.

"We believe that all actions should be conducted within a constitutional framework without resorting to any arbitrary measures. We can't provide the BNP's position like this. We have a party forum, and we will clarify our stance after discussing the matter in the forum," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

The party has consistently urged the government to arrange an impartial election swiftly by implementing necessary electoral reforms.

