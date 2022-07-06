Govt establishing high-tech parks to flourish digital economy: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
06 July, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 04:40 pm

Related News

Govt establishing high-tech parks to flourish digital economy: PM

BSS
06 July, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 04:40 pm
Govt establishing high-tech parks to flourish digital economy: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government has been establishing high-tech parks across the country mainly to flourish the digital economy with a target of earning 5 billion dollars by 2025.

"We have decided to set up high-tech parks aimed at flourishing the digital economy. Sajeed Wazed Joy was behind the decision making," she said while addressing the second meeting of the Bangladesh High-Tech Park board of governors.

She joined the meeting virtually held at the conference room of the ICT Division from her official Ganobhaban residence here.

Comparing the current earnings from digital market with that 13 years back, the Prime Minister said: "The size of the digital market was only 26 million (US) dollars 13 years back and now it stands at 1.4 billion (US) dollars and its export will surpass 5 billion (US) dollars by 2025 while employments will be generated for 30 lakh people."

To fulfill the target, she said, her government has been establishing ITC infrastructures and preparing skilled manpower alongside creating scopes to flourish the hidden talents of the young generation.

"Our country will march ahead to prosperity if we are able to flourish the hidden talents of the young generation and utilise those accordingly," she opined.

The Prime Minister said her government is out to pursue making digital devices a major source of the country's export earnings replacing the readymade garments.

"I think digital devices can be the most exportable items in the future. We'll have to take different steps and work accordingly to this end," she added.

The premier said she wants digital devices with the tag of 'Made in Bangladesh' to be exported across the globe like the garment products.

The Digital Bangladesh Taskforce meeting was held in 2015, she said, adding that it had given priority to production of digital products to diversify the export items to reduce dependency on single items.

PM's ICT Adviser Sajeed Wazed Joy, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak and PM's Senior Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present at the Ganobhaban end while Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Posts and Telecommunication Division Minister Mustafa Jabbar and other board members of the Bangladesh High-Tech Park were present at the ICT division during the meeting, PMO Press Wing sources said.

Top News

PM Sheikh Hasina / Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

6h | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

7h | Panorama
The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

1d | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

21m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a new challenge

5h | Videos
Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

5h | Videos
Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

4
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

5
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work

6
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’