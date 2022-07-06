Govt establishing high-tech parks to flourish digital economy: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government has been establishing high-tech parks across the country mainly to flourish the digital economy with a target of earning 5 billion dollars by 2025.

"We have decided to set up high-tech parks aimed at flourishing the digital economy. Sajeed Wazed Joy was behind the decision making," she said while addressing the second meeting of the Bangladesh High-Tech Park board of governors.

She joined the meeting virtually held at the conference room of the ICT Division from her official Ganobhaban residence here.

Comparing the current earnings from digital market with that 13 years back, the Prime Minister said: "The size of the digital market was only 26 million (US) dollars 13 years back and now it stands at 1.4 billion (US) dollars and its export will surpass 5 billion (US) dollars by 2025 while employments will be generated for 30 lakh people."

To fulfill the target, she said, her government has been establishing ITC infrastructures and preparing skilled manpower alongside creating scopes to flourish the hidden talents of the young generation.

"Our country will march ahead to prosperity if we are able to flourish the hidden talents of the young generation and utilise those accordingly," she opined.

The Prime Minister said her government is out to pursue making digital devices a major source of the country's export earnings replacing the readymade garments.

"I think digital devices can be the most exportable items in the future. We'll have to take different steps and work accordingly to this end," she added.

The premier said she wants digital devices with the tag of 'Made in Bangladesh' to be exported across the globe like the garment products.

The Digital Bangladesh Taskforce meeting was held in 2015, she said, adding that it had given priority to production of digital products to diversify the export items to reduce dependency on single items.

PM's ICT Adviser Sajeed Wazed Joy, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak and PM's Senior Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present at the Ganobhaban end while Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Posts and Telecommunication Division Minister Mustafa Jabbar and other board members of the Bangladesh High-Tech Park were present at the ICT division during the meeting, PMO Press Wing sources said.