Govt to establish technical training centres in every upazila: Planning minister

Planning Minister, M A Mannan said that the government has plan to set up technical training centres at every upazila across the country.

Besides, the government has plan to establish 12 technical training centres in Sunamganj, the minister said while speaking at the inaugural function of Sunamganj Technical Training Centre on Sunday.

MA Mannan said "We are the people of Haor areas and our real friend is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She has directed me to work for the development of Haor and now I'm working to implement the prime minister's directives."

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister, Imran Ahmed also spoke at the function as the special guest.

Imran Ahmad said a new door for technical education of the people of Haor areas has been opened with the inauguration of this technical training centre.

Another four technical training centres will be established at upazila level in Sunamganj district soon, he added.

Member of Parliament, Mouazzam Hossain Ratan, secretary of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry, Ahmed Munirush Salehin, director general (additional secretary) of Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training Md Shahidul Islam and M Jahangir Hossain, Deputy Commissioner were also present there, among others.