Govt engages with UN to know best practices of Digital Security Act

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 09:44 pm

Related News

Govt engages with UN to know best practices of Digital Security Act

Last year was a year of recovery and hope, he says

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 09:44 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected

The government is engaged with relevant UN Offices to understand best practices in the use of the Digital Security Act, said Law Minister Anisul Huq.

He expressed the government's readiness to address any misuse or abuse of the Act, speaking at a diplomatic briefing hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sunday. 

The first diplomatic briefing of the year was arranged to exchange New Year's greetings with the diplomatic community.

Around 40 diplomats joined the briefing followed by an interactive session in which questions on LDC graduation, business and investment, Rohingya repatriation and other such matters were addressed.

Anisul Huq also talked about the ongoing initiative towards labour sector reform, and dialogue on forming an election commission. 

He also clarified the issue of 'uncontested elections' which takes place in other countries, including the developed parts of the world. 

LGRD Minister Tajul Islam briefed the diplomats about the different phases and results of the ongoing local government elections. He mentioned that a large number of independent candidates were elected in these elections.

"Last year was a year of recovery and hope," said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. 

Reflecting on the spectacular achievements of the country in the areas of poverty alleviation, socio-economic development, infrastructure development, digitalization, and other such key areas, Abdul Momen also highlighted the government's successful management of the onslaught of the pandemic and different incentives and packages announced to address its negative impact. 

He said, despite the pandemic, Bangladesh managed a growth rate of 5.4% last year. 

Abdul Momen reaffirmed the government's firm conviction for the development and protection of the rights of the people through their empowerment.
 

Top News

AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

8h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

9h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Andeem: using tie-dyes to give sharis a burst of life 

9h | Mode
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

10h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

1h | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

4h | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

4h | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

4
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike