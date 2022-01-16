Govt engages with UN to know best practices of Digital Security Act

The government is engaged with relevant UN Offices to understand best practices in the use of the Digital Security Act, said Law Minister Anisul Huq.

He expressed the government's readiness to address any misuse or abuse of the Act, speaking at a diplomatic briefing hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sunday.

The first diplomatic briefing of the year was arranged to exchange New Year's greetings with the diplomatic community.

Around 40 diplomats joined the briefing followed by an interactive session in which questions on LDC graduation, business and investment, Rohingya repatriation and other such matters were addressed.

Anisul Huq also talked about the ongoing initiative towards labour sector reform, and dialogue on forming an election commission.

He also clarified the issue of 'uncontested elections' which takes place in other countries, including the developed parts of the world.

LGRD Minister Tajul Islam briefed the diplomats about the different phases and results of the ongoing local government elections. He mentioned that a large number of independent candidates were elected in these elections.

"Last year was a year of recovery and hope," said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

Reflecting on the spectacular achievements of the country in the areas of poverty alleviation, socio-economic development, infrastructure development, digitalization, and other such key areas, Abdul Momen also highlighted the government's successful management of the onslaught of the pandemic and different incentives and packages announced to address its negative impact.

He said, despite the pandemic, Bangladesh managed a growth rate of 5.4% last year.

Abdul Momen reaffirmed the government's firm conviction for the development and protection of the rights of the people through their empowerment.

