Govt easing communication for making economy more vibrant: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government is taking all types of measures to make the country's economic activities more vibrant and dynamic by improving the communication and transportation system.

"We're taking steps to expedite and develop the country's economic activities through easing the communication system for people's movement all over the country," she said.

The premier said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Mobile Rail Museum and 30 metre-gauge and 16 broad-gauge locomotives at Kamalapur Railway Station as the chief guest.

She joined the function virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban here.

Mentioning that the Awami League government's job is to serve the country's people, she said the main focus of the government's entities should be to serve the people rather than making profit.

"The big issue is how much the government organization has been able to provide services to the people. How much service did the people get? And how much the life standard of people becomes easy...," she said regarding the profit-loss of the state-owned BRTC and Bangladesh Railway.

Sheikh Hasina said the government has made Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) and Bangladesh Railway (BR) profitable organisations.

"BR, which was suggested to shut down terming as non-profitable and the BNP government did it so, could be made profitable and the Awami League government has shown it by making BR a profitable organisation," she said.

She added that BR today has established itself as a profitable organisation and it would be profitable further when more employees could be recruited alongside expansion of rail track and induction of the new track which is being installed currently.

The premier also appreciated the employees and workers of BR for their sincere effort to ensure quality of services.

Railways Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Railway ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury also spoke as special guests.

Railways Secretary Dr. Md. Humayun Kabir delivered the welcome address.

A separate video documentary on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Mobile Rail Museum and Bangladesh Railway's rolling stock was screened.

The mobile museum - built separately in a metre-gauge and a broad-gauge coach - displays the life and works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The museum will travel all railway stations across the country so that people from all walks of life can visit it and know different aspects of Bangabandhu's life.

Besides, the metre-gauge and broad-gauge locomotives have been procured from Hyundai Rotem of South Korea and Progress Rail of the United States as part of the modernisation of Bangladesh Railway.

The prime minister inaugurated the museum and locomotives by blowing flute and waving flag.