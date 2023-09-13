Govt earmarks Tk600 crore for agricultural incentive in 2023-24 fiscal

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque today said the government has earmarked Tk600 crore for the agricultural incentive sector in the current 2023-24 fiscal year.

"The government has kept Tk600 crore for providing incentives to the farmers to increase agricultural production in the country", said the minister while responding to query which was tabled at the Jatiya Sangsad here and it was raised by treasury bench lawmaker M Shahiduzzaman Sarker of Naogon-2.



In 2022-23, the government has provided Tk500 crore aiming to encourage and providing agricultural assistance to the farmers through agricultural incentive and agriculture rehabilitation programme to enhance the agricultural output.

Around 67.65 lakh farmers were benefitted from the incentives, he told the parliament with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Under the current agricultural incentive and rehabilitation programme, over Tk209 crore has already been disbursed among the farmers for cultivating different crops including Black gram, summer onion, wheat, Maize, Mustard, sunflower, peanuts, soya bean, winter onion, Mung bean, lentil and Khesari Dal.

Over 20 lakh farmers already have benefitted with the programme.