Govt to do all to reduce case backlog: Law Minister

Bangladesh

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will do everything possible to reduce the backlog of cases in courts across the country.

"We would adopt all the process available in the world to ease the backlog of cases," he said while talking to newsmen after addressing a function to inaugurate 43rd and 44th special basic training courses for assistant judges and equivalent judicial officers at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) in the capital.

The law minister said the president would appoint judges at the High Court Division whenever he would feel like, adding, "Judges are the main driving force of the judiciary and we are arranging different training courses for them in home and abroad to enhance their efficiency."

Indicating towards hosting two training courses simultaneously, the law minister said the government has increased the capacity of JATI. 

Presided over by JATI Director General Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana, the function was also addressed by Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwer and JATI Director Golam Kibria.
 

Law Minister Anisul Huq / Case backlog

