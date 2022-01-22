Govt did not influence N’Ganj polls due to pressure: Local govt experts

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 08:29 pm

Related News

Govt did not influence N’Ganj polls due to pressure: Local govt experts

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 08:29 pm
File Photo
File Photo

The government did not influence the Narayanganj City Corporation polls due to internal and external pressure, local government experts observed at a programme.

They also said the government wanted to convey a message to the people by holding a fair election in Narayanganj that free and fair election is possible under a partisan regime.

They, however, warned not to mix up the local government polls with the national elections.

Their observations came at a virtual dialogue on the recent Narayanganj city polls.

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) organized the dialogue with its chairman Professor Rehman Sobhan in the chair.

Sushahsoner Jonno Nagorik secretary Badiul Alam Majumder presented the keynote paper.

In his presentation, Badiul Alam said the government was under pressure as The USA did not invite Bangladesh at the Summit for Democracy and imposed sanction. Besides, the political parties of the country demanded law for forming election commission.   

The government wanted to pacify these pressures and show that it is reliable to hold elections under a partisan government, he added.

Badiul Alam also noted that the neutral role of the EC and the administration have helped holding the fair elections in Narayanganj.

Regarding the allegations of Taimur Alam, he said that there is no scope to find out the EVM forgery or recounting the votes casted. There is no backup system of the information in the EVM.

"We have to rely on the EC's information which is seriously under question," he said.

Local government expert Tofail Ahmed said that Mayor Ivy maintained a clean image since she was elected in 2011 due to her position against terrorism. She has worked sincerely for which people from all section supported her.

Former election commissioner M Shakhawat Hossain said that everybody wants a peaceful environment in Narayanganj as it is an industrial hub.

He warned regarding the confusion between local and national elections.

"Narayanganj is not the centre of power. So, it will be a mistake to compare the national polls with the local one. The candidate also should be inclusive," he said.

Narayanganj City Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy said that she personally did not like any violence in polls.

Regarding the low voter turnout, she said that EVM was responsible for that.

"The number of booths in the centres was less while the voting process was slow. Besides, there was a pressure of voters as the fingerprint of many voters did not match," she said.

In his speech of the chief guest, Planning Minister MA Mannan said that the ruling party has a firm decision and strategy to consolidate the democracy.

He suggested to think of the issues with EVM.

Top News / Politics

NCC Elections / Centre for Policy Dialogue / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flock of ruddy shelducks. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ruddy Shelduck: Is the ‘chokachokir mela’ in Bangladesh coming to an end?

10h | Panorama
The number of ‘ghost workers’ will grow as more of our communication and creative work goes online. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty

How Facebook and Amazon rely on an invisible workforce

9h | Panorama
Numerous graffiti or murals on the Jahangirnagar University are appreciated inside and outside the campus. Photo: Jannatul Tazri Trisha

Jahangirnagar University: 700 acres of graffiti canvas

11h | Panorama
A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

Music legend Meat Loaf passes away at 74

1h | Videos
DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

DiCaprio greets BD as St Martin declared marine protected area

1h | Videos
Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

5h | Videos
Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

4
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna