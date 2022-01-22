Govt did not influence N’Ganj polls due to pressure: Local govt experts

The government did not influence the Narayanganj City Corporation polls due to internal and external pressure, local government experts observed at a programme.

They also said the government wanted to convey a message to the people by holding a fair election in Narayanganj that free and fair election is possible under a partisan regime.

They, however, warned not to mix up the local government polls with the national elections.

Their observations came at a virtual dialogue on the recent Narayanganj city polls.

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) organized the dialogue with its chairman Professor Rehman Sobhan in the chair.

Sushahsoner Jonno Nagorik secretary Badiul Alam Majumder presented the keynote paper.

In his presentation, Badiul Alam said the government was under pressure as The USA did not invite Bangladesh at the Summit for Democracy and imposed sanction. Besides, the political parties of the country demanded law for forming election commission.

The government wanted to pacify these pressures and show that it is reliable to hold elections under a partisan government, he added.

Badiul Alam also noted that the neutral role of the EC and the administration have helped holding the fair elections in Narayanganj.

Regarding the allegations of Taimur Alam, he said that there is no scope to find out the EVM forgery or recounting the votes casted. There is no backup system of the information in the EVM.

"We have to rely on the EC's information which is seriously under question," he said.

Local government expert Tofail Ahmed said that Mayor Ivy maintained a clean image since she was elected in 2011 due to her position against terrorism. She has worked sincerely for which people from all section supported her.

Former election commissioner M Shakhawat Hossain said that everybody wants a peaceful environment in Narayanganj as it is an industrial hub.

He warned regarding the confusion between local and national elections.

"Narayanganj is not the centre of power. So, it will be a mistake to compare the national polls with the local one. The candidate also should be inclusive," he said.

Narayanganj City Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy said that she personally did not like any violence in polls.

Regarding the low voter turnout, she said that EVM was responsible for that.

"The number of booths in the centres was less while the voting process was slow. Besides, there was a pressure of voters as the fingerprint of many voters did not match," she said.

In his speech of the chief guest, Planning Minister MA Mannan said that the ruling party has a firm decision and strategy to consolidate the democracy.

He suggested to think of the issues with EVM.