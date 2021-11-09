Govt determined to build non-communal nation: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said that the government is determined to build a non-communal, educated and prosperous nation based on technology.

"We are working for building a nation with non-communal spirit," he told a pre-rally discussion here on the 51st founding anniversary of Institute of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) and Public Engineering Day as the chief guest.

IDEB General Secretary Md Shamsur Rahman gave a welcome and introductory speech at the pre-rally discussion chaired by IDEB President AKMA Hamid.

The minister said that the country will not be allowed to destroy non-communal harmony in any way. "Those who want to take political advantage by creating a volatile environment in the country by creating communal violence will be suppressed at any cost," he said.

Kamal said Bangabandhu wanted to build golden people on the basis of modern education along with work force based and undertook extensive activities to make independence a meaningful.

"But the anti-liberation force has pushed the country backwards by killing Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Jananetree Sheikh Hasina is working tirelessly to take the backward Bangladesh forward. Today, the country is moving forward in development through the implementation of the Prime Minister's vision," he added.

The minister said that the country's per capita income has risen to $2,554.

He urged Diploma Engineers to perform their duties with honesty and sincerity in implementing engineering activities for the construction of Bangabandhu's adorable Sonar Bangla following development philosophy of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Kamal said that economic freedom will be accelerated under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through establishing technology based and efficient Bangladesh.

Later, the minister inaugurated the rally of Public Engineering Day by releasing balloons and pigeons.

In this connection festoons and banners with different slogans were displayed to attract the attention of city dwellers.