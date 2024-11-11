Govt demolishes illegal Barishal market on land occupied by ex-chairman of Dhaka edu board

The operation was conducted today (11 November) around 11am at the Orphanage Market in Rupatali bus terminal area of Barishal city, to free the land. Photo: Collected

The Barishal Roads and Highways Department today (11 November) demolished a market in Barishal that was built up in government land occupied by former Dhaka Education Board Chairman Ziaul Haque.

The operation was conducted today (11 November) around 11am at the Orphanage Market in Rupatali bus terminal area of Barishal city, to free the land.

Ziaul Haque is the elder brother of Major General Ziaul Ahsan, former director of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center (NTMC).

Shahinur Rahman Khan of Ishan Pharmacy, one of the shops in Orphanage Market, stated, "When NTMC's former director Ziaul Ahsan was in RAB, he conducted his business through another RAB member, Kamrul, who looked after Orphanage Market. In 2021, I paid an advance of Tk4.5 lakh for position rights and Tk3 lakh for decoration. The monthly rent was Tk11,000. We were assured that the lease would be valid until 2030, and that there would be no issues."

Al Amin Mallik, owner of Bhojon Bilash Restaurant in the market said, "The market was established in 2016. I paid Tk16 lakh as an advance to Kamrul at that time, and most recently, Tk10 lakh on 1 November this year. Ziaul Ahsan conducted all business through Kamrul."

Ziaul Haque's family, however, claimed that they had leased the land from the government earlier, but the Roads and Highways Department reclaimed it due to plans to upgrade the road to four lanes.

Attempts to reach Ziaul Haque for comment were unsuccessful. He is believed to be currently residing abroad.

However, his sister Lutfunnahar said, "The market was established to support an orphanage and a Hafezia Madrasa, which were founded in our father's name, using revenue from the market. My elder brother Ziaul Haque managed it. Recently, the lease expired. We applied for a renewal, but the government denied it, so we vacated the property."

Lutfunnahar also mentioned that they had spoken with the shopkeepers, assuring them that any advance payments would be refunded promptly.

Nazmul Islam, executive engineer of the Barishal Roads and Highways Department, said, "We issued prior notices and cleared illegal structures along both sides of the road from Rupatali to Sagardi Bridge. Gradually, all illegal occupants along the Dhaka-Barishal-Kuakata Highway will be removed."

"We do not recognise any illegal occupier by their title; anyone holding government land unlawfully, no matter how powerful, will face eviction," he added.

According to locals, the family of Ziaul Ahsan had previously established an orphanage and madrasah in their home village in Sekherhat Union of Jhalokathi's Sadar Upazila.

Local Ward Member Swapan Khan noted that the number of students had declined over recent months, leaving only a few students and teachers at the facility.

The Orphanage Market in Barishal's Rupatali, established in the name of the orphanage and madrasa, housed a total of 28 stalls.