Govt declares 1-minute countrywide blackout on 25 March

The government has declared a countrywide one-minute "blackout" from 9:00pm to 9:01pm for observing Genocide Day, 25 March.

The symbolic "blackout" represents the brutal massacre by Pakistani occupation forces on Bangalis on the night of 25 March, 1971.

Key point installations (KPIs) and essential establishments will be exempt from the programme.

"No decorative lighting can be done on this night," stated the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs as the government imposed restrictions on illuminating any government, semi-government, autonomous, private buildings and structures on the night of 25 March.